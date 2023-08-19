Ministry of Agriculture Hosts Improved Pasture Grass Demonstration Field Day

Belmopan, August 17, 2023.

On August 16, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, in collaboration with various stakeholders, conducted a Pasture Grass Demonstration Plot Field Day at the Livestock Section in Central Farm, Cayo District.

The field day was attended by 70 participants, which included farmers, technicians, extension officers, and students from the University of Belize.

The main objective of the field day was to showcase the importance of planting improved grasses in pasture paddocks and the nutritional importance of establishing pastures with improved grasses. Improved pastures increase production efficiency and enhance the overall health of livestock.

Presentations were made by Reimer’s Feed Mill, Agro Vet Jiron and Sons, Midwest Steel and Agro Supplies, and the Development Finance Corporation. The event culminated with a tour of the eight pasture grass species that have been planted by the Livestock Section and demonstrations for the farmers and students.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise continues to strengthen its public-private partnership with the aim of improving the livelihood of farmers in Belize. The ministry reassures its commitment to ensuring the viability of Belize’s livestock sector.

