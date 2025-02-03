Monday, February 3, 2025
Belize Advances SDG Financing with UNCTAD and ECLAC

Press Release, Belmopan, February 3, 2025. The Government of Belize has concluded a week of consultations with UNCTAD and ECLAC to strengthen Belize’s access to sustainable development financing. At the end of the consultations, Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, met with the delegation to formally close the discussions, which focused on securing affordable external funding, improving debt sustainability, and expanding climate finance through UNCTAD’s Sustainable Development Finance Assessment (SDFA) framework.
Belize, a leader in innovative financial solutions, has already demonstrated success through its Blue Bonds initiative, which reduced debt while protecting marine ecosystems. The meetings explored leveraging similar tools—such as green bonds and debt-for-climate swaps—to meet Belize’s US$ 1.65 billion in climate finance needs.
With increasing climate threats, including hurricanes and coastal erosion, securing long-term funding remains a priority. UNCTAD and ECLAC reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Belize’s efforts to build financial resilience and drive sustainable growth.

