CCCCC Launches BZD$77 million Project to Build Climate Resilience in the Sugarcane Industry in Belize

Press Release, February 7, 2025, City of Belmopan, Belize –– The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) in partnership with the Government of Belize, and key industry stakeholders, officially launched the “Building the Adaptive Capacity of Sugarcane Farmers in Northern Belize” (BAC-SuF) project. The launch took place at Escuela Secundaria Técnica México (Secondary and Vocational School of Mexico) in Corozal. This first-time initiative for the Government of Belize and the CCCCC aims to strengthen the resilience of Belize’s vital sugarcane industry in the face of climate change.

The launch event, held in the heart of Belize’s sugarcane belt, attracted a significant audience of farmers, industry representatives, government officials, and community members. Key speakers included the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Acting Director of the Climate Finance Unit, Mr. Leroy Martinez, and CCCCC’s Executive Director, Colin Young, PhD. They emphasized the project’s significance for the economy and the Government of Belize’s dedication to climate action.

The BAC-SuF project, a five-year undertaking, has secured US$38.8 million in funding, including a US$25 million (50million BZD) grant from the Green Climate fund (GCF) with counterpart resources totalling US$13.8 million (27.7 million BZD). This represents a significant investment in the future of the sugarcane industry, which supports the livelihoods of thousands of Belizean families.

During his feature address, Honourable Jose Abelardo Mai told attendees, “This project is a pioneer for Belize’s agriculture. It signals to our farmers and to the world that Belize is serious about accessing climate finance that will impact our country’s most vital sector and most vulnerable communities.”

Minister Mai shared that climate change continues to threaten the entire agricultural sector – which is the cornerstone of Belize’s economy. He further surmised that “the unprecedented drought period in 2019/2020 resulted in an alarming 20% reduction in average rainfall, which cut sugarcane production by 20%. Losses like this are devastating for the economy and even more so for the livelihood of these farmers.”

Dr. Colin Young, Executive Director of the CCCCC, emphasized the significance of the project, which is the very first one focused on building resilience in the sugarcane industry. “That itself, I think is a demonstration of Belizean leadership and innovation and it also demonstrates the CCCCC’s capacity to develop impactful and transformative projects,” he stated.

He further added, “Over the next five years, the project will seek to address the agronomic, technological, and institutional barriers that exacerbate the impacts of climate change on the sugar industry. The impacts of climate change are everywhere to be seen, and particularly on the lives and livelihood of our farmers. So, this project aims to equip farmers with the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to adapt and thrive in a changing and uncertain environment.”

Also speaking at the ceremony was Mr. Leroy Martinez, Acting Director of the Climate Finance Unit in the Ministry of Economic Development. He recalled that the project started with just one picture. “From this picture – we submitted a PPF, a full funding proposal, and then we got the funding from the Green Climate Fund. The launch of this project marks a significant step towards ensuring resilience and sustainability for one of Belize’s most important agricultural industries,” Martinez said.

The BAC-SuF project, the first world-wide project of its kind for the Green Climate Fund, focuses on three key components:

•Climate-Adapted Sugarcane & Improved Agronomy: Establishing nurseries for climate-resilient sugarcane varieties, replanting 10,000 acres, and implementing improved soil health and ratoon management practices.

•Sustainable Water & Land Management: Investing in drainage, irrigation, and pest management systems aligned with Climate Smart Agriculture and Integrated Pest Management standards.

•Knowledge Hub & Capacity Building: Developing a center for teaching and learning to provide training, enhance capacity building, and improve information sharing within the industry.

The project is expected to directly benefit over 5,000 sugarcane farmers in Northern Belize and indirectly impact approximately 87,000 individuals within their families and communities.

The launch event signifies the commitment of the Government of Belize, the CCCCC, and all project partners to building a more resilient and sustainable future for the sugarcane industry and the communities it supports.