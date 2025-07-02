The National Biodiversity Office Hosts First National Biodiversity Dialogue 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Press Release, Belmopan, July 2, 2025. The National Biodiversity Office (NBIO), under the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, is hosting its first National Biodiversity Dialogue under the theme: Biodiversity Beyond Boundaries: Connecting Ecosystems and Empowering Communities through National Collaboration. The event will take place at Oakridge Venues in Spanish Lookout on July 2 and 3, 2025. This landmark event brings together government ministries, co-management partners, civil society, academia, youth representatives, donors, and other key collaborators to strengthen partnerships for biodiversity conservation and effective management of Belize’s protected areas.
Established in 2020, the NBIO plays a pivotal role in coordinating national efforts for biodiversity conservation, particularly through the implementation of the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) and the National Protected Areas System Act (NPAS). This dialogue reflects the office’s continued commitment to inclusive governance, strategic partnerships, and sustainable resource management.
Dialogue Objectives
The central goal of the National Stakeholder Dialogue is to foster open, inclusive, and action-oriented discussions around conservation and biodiversity governance. The Dialogue will highlight Belize’s progress in biodiversity management, explore funding opportunities, and provide a platform for stakeholders to share achievements, strategies, and innovative approaches. A Youth Segment aims to create a space for youth involvement and leadership in biodiversity conservation efforts. The National Biodiversity Office looks forward to this important step in engaging the next generation in safeguarding Belize’s rich biodiversity.

