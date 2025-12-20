Public Notice – Million Dalla Jackpot Winners

The general public is hereby advised that the drawing of the Belize Government Lottery Limited’s ‘Million Dalla Jackpot’ took place on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

The winning number for the ‘Million Dalla Jackpot’ is 4-4-8-5

We are happy to announce that there were 9 winning tickets and that the $1,000,000.00 Jackpot prize will be shared equally among the winning tickets. Each winning ticket will be eligible to redeem a prize of $111,111.11.

Prizes for tickets purchased from sub-agent locations countrywide, must be redeemed at the Belize Government Lotteries Ltd.’s office located at 11223 Hummingbird Highway, Belmopan City during normal working hours.

Prizes for tickets purchased on the Fi We Boledo App or at fiweboledo.bz will be made via online bank transfer IF the player has provided his/her banking information for ‘Winnings’ on their Mobile Account Information within their customer profile. Players who have not provided bank account information on their customer profile, will be required to visit the Belize Government Lotteries Limited’s office located at 11223 Hummingbird Highway, Belmopan City to redeem their prize.

Please take note of our holiday opening hours:

Monday, December 22 & Tuesday, December 23 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Wednesday, December 24 – 8:00am – 12:00 noon

Thursday, December 25 – CLOSED

Friday, December 26 – CLOSED

Monday, December 29 &

Tuesday, December 30 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Wednesday, December 31 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Thursday, January 1 – CLOSED

Friday, January 2 – 8:00am – 4:00 pm

Please note that a valid Social Security Card or passport, as well as the winning ticket with a fully legible Ticket Number & QR code MUST be presented to redeem prize(s).

Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. takes this opportunity to thank you all for your support and wishes all a happy and blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year. For more information, please call 880-4731 or email: [email protected]