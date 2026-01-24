Unclaimed Million Dalla Jackpot Winnings to Be Donated to Charity

Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. (BGL) has announced that unclaimed winnings from the Million Dalla Jackpot draw held on December 20, 2025, totalling $111,111.11, will be donated to a charitable organization.

In a public notice issued on January 21, 2026, BGL reported that eight of the nine winning tickets drawn for the Million Dalla Jackpot game were claimed within the required time frame, resulting in total payouts of $888,888.88. One winning ticket, however, was not presented for redemption within the stipulated 30-day period and was therefore forfeited in accordance with the game’s Terms and Conditions printed on the back of each ticket.

Under BGL rules, prizes not claimed within 30 days of the draw are forfeited. For the December 20th draw, the total amount of unclaimed winnings amounted to $111,111.11.

BGL further explained that while profits from the Million Dalla Jackpot game are typically earmarked for charitable donations, the 2025 sales cycle did not generate a profit. Despite this, the company’s Board of Directors has decided that the unclaimed prize money will still be donated to a charitable organization. The recipient or recipients of the donation will be selected at the next scheduled meeting of the Board of Directors, expected to take place in mid-February.

The Million Dalla Jackpot, also popularly known as the “One in a Million” game, is one of BGL’s flagship lottery offerings. The game features a top prize of $1 million, with additional tiered prizes awarded to other winning tickets. It remains one of the most anticipated draws among players due to its high payout potential and its contribution to national development initiatives.

Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. also used the opportunity to remind the public that proceeds from its games play a critical role in funding social programs across the country. Revenues generated by BGL support initiatives such as the National Health Insurance programme, sports development, education, and other charitable and community-based projects that benefit Belizeans nationwide.

BGL thanked players for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in the administration of its games. The company encourages players to promptly check their tickets and adhere to redemption deadlines to avoid forfeiture of prizes.