Belize and Guatemala Foreign Ministers meet at the OAS office to discuss territorial dispute

As Belize and Guatemala continue to strengthen their bilateral relations, a special meeting was held on January 22 at the Organization of American States (OAS) between the foreign ministers of both countries. The discussions touched on ongoing opportunities and challenges and focused on charting a positive course toward a peaceful resolution of Guatemala’s claim at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The case before the ICJ, which is examining Guatemala’s claim to more than half of Belize’s territory, including maritime areas and cayes (islands), is now entering its oral hearings phase. A date for these hearings has not yet been announced.

Belize’s Foreign Minister, the Honourable Francis Fonseca, and his Guatemalan counterpart, His Excellency Carlos Ramiro Martínez, convened at the OAS office in the Adjacency Zone, near the western border dividing the two countries. Fonseca said the meeting focused on reviewing reports on ongoing work and activities carried out in 2025, as well as discussing the future role of the OAS office as both countries move closer to a judgment from the ICJ.

“We discussed issues of mutual concern to both Belize and Guatemala and the meaningful ways in which the OAS office can continue to support our efforts to advance peace and stability between our two countries,” Fonseca said.

Addressing recent Guatemalan military incursions into Belize, Fonseca explained that under the auspices of the OAS, both countries will continue working to improve military-to-military engagement, communication, and coordination between their security forces. “We have to ensure that there are no mistakes made and that tensions are reduced on the ground,” Fonseca told the media. “These are things that we have always discussed between ourselves and will continue to dialogue on, because we both agree that it is important to reduce tensions and ensure peace and stability in our two countries.”

Guatemala’s Foreign Minister, Martínez, said there is an agreement between both nations to follow the legal process at the ICJ. “We continue to monitor the development of the process across all phases that have been presented,” Martínez said. He added that Guatemala remains committed to honouring the Court’s decision and complying with its judgement on the Guatemala-Belize territorial dispute.

Antonia Urrejola, the representative of the OAS Secretary General for Belize and Guatemala, said her office conducts verifications whenever there is an incident within the Adjacency Zone. She noted that the most recent cases have involved military forces from both countries, with a few involving Guatemalan civilians in the past. “I think a lot of work has been done,” she said. “I want to underline the importance of both parties always seeking specific solutions to all incidents.”

This marks the first time in the past five years that the foreign ministers of Belize and Guatemala have met at the OAS office.