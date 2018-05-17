San Pedro Red Cross hosts second blood drive of the year

Nine pints of blood were collected on Saturday, May 12th following a blood drive held by the Belize Red Cross, San Pedro Branch. The drive took place at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where volunteers and Belize Blood Bank personnel welcomed potential donors from 9AM to 3PM. Meanwhile, $212.50 was collected from a dollar drive held on the streets of downtown San Pedro.

The majority of the potential donors made their way to the Polyclinic in the morning, answering the call to donate much-needed units of blood. They were reminded that their donation goes towards the Ambergris Caye’s reserves at the blood bank. This blood is then available for any islander who may need a blood transfusion in emergency situations.

A group of volunteers headed out to Pescador Drive and Barrier Reef Drive to conduct a dollar drive. Many passers-byes kindly contributed to the petition to assist the local Red Cross branch. The monies collected will be used to support the continued work the Red Cross does on the island.

The Red Cross Blood Drive Committee on Ambergris Caye thanks everyone who supported the event, and informs the community to be on the lookout for other events. The committee thanks the volunteers, Polyclinic, Rasta Rentals, Marisa Salazar, and the nurses from the blood bank for taking the time to come to San Pedro.

