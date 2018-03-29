Red Cross hosts Blood Drive in Caye Caulker

The Belize Red Cross, San Pedro Branch (BRCSPB) hosted a blood drive on Saturday, March 24th in Caye Caulker. From 10AM to 3PM a total of nine pints of blood were collected at the Caye Caulker Polyclinic. While island residents made their way to donate blood at the clinic, members of the BRCSPB also held a dollar drive on the main streets of the island, where they collected a total of $63.

Blood donors were provided with healthy snacks afterward and recommended to take some rest. The BRCSPC states that it is very important for communities to donate blood and build a blood reserve with the Belize Blood Services. The blood collected at these various blood drives are for the sole use of the community from where it is donated. When persons of that community are in need of blood, such as surgery patients, accidents victims, cancer patients or other needs for a blood transfusion they receive the blood donated from that community.

The BRCSPB thanks all residents of Caye Caulker that came out and donated blood. Special thanks go out to the sponsors; La Isla Carinosa Academy, Barrier Reef Sports Bar & Grill and KoKo King. They also advise that when preparing to donate blood, a person should eat a healthy meal, drink plenty of fluids and rest well the night before.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS