San Pedro Red Cross holds final blood drive for 2018

The Belize Red Cross, San Pedro Branch (BRCSPB) held their final blood drive for the year on Saturday, November 24th. The drive took place at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where nine pints of blood were collected. From 9AM to 3PM, volunteers and Belize Blood Bank personnel welcomed potential donors, while a dollar drive was held on the streets of downtown San Pedro, raising $400.

A total of 18 island residents made their way to the Polyclinic to donate blood, but nine were declined due to their age and/or personal reasons. The BRCSPB advises potential donors that when preparing to donate blood, a person should get plenty of rest and a good night’s sleep. It is also recommended that donors eat a meal high in iron and to drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating.

Throughout the day, a group of volunteers headed out to the main streets of the town to conduct a dollar drive. Many passers-by kindly contributed to the petition to assist the local Red Cross branch. The monies collected will be used to support the continued work the Red Cross does on the island. The BRCSPB reminds the residents that their donation goes towards the Ambergris Caye’s reserves at the blood bank. This blood is then available for any islander who may need a blood transfusion in emergencies.

The Red Cross Blood Drive Committee on Ambergris Caye would like to thank everyone who supported the 2018 blood drives and made them a success. Special thanks go to the donors, Red Cross Youth Group Volunteers and Tropic Air. The general public is advised to be attentive as they will soon be releasing the dates for next year’s blood drive.

