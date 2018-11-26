Belize’s Position on the Outbreak of E. coli Infections Linked to Romaine Lettuce

Based on a health alert from the United States Centre for Disease Control regarding an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O0157:H7 (E. coli O157:H7) associated with romaine lettuce, BAHA and the Ministry of Health advise consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce. Retailers and restaurants should not serve or sell any imported from the U.S.A. and Canada until more information becomes available.

This advice includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of pre-cut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

In an effort to safeguard public safety, BAHA has decided to implement a temporary measure, of import prohibition, with immediate effect.

The Belize Agricultural Health Authority and the Ministry of Health commit to continued collaborative efforts with all agencies and stakeholders and to provide necessary and timely update on the progress of this situation as investigations continue.

