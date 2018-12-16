Recall of Del Monte FIESTA CORN Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers

The Ministry of Health in partnership with the Belize Agriculture Health Authority (BAHA) and the Belize Bureau of Standards has been advised on a recall announcement from Del Monte Food Inc. of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers.

Although Del Monte Foods Inc. has not been notified of any reports of illness associated with the product, 62, 242 cases of this product carrying a specific code and date are being recalled due to under-processing which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on December 12th that the products being affected by the recall are as listed below:

UPC code: 24000 02770

Best if Used By:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

September 3, 2021

September 4, 2021

September 5, 2021

September 6, 2021

September 22, 2021

September 23, 2021

Del Monte Foods Inc. has listed 12 international countries, including Belize, which may have received the product batch. If distributers, retail outlets or consumers have any product with the indicated UPC code and “Best if Used By” dates as listed above, they should return to the local distributer or the nearest public health office. Additionally, consumers can report any retail establishments that continue to market these products to the public.

