Ministry of Health & Wellness and Smart Belize Launch Children’s Vaccination Raffle

Through a memorandum of understanding, the Ministry of Health & Wellness in partnership with SMART Belize has launched a Children’s Vaccination Raffle as a part of the company’s corporate responsibility program and in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Launched on December 16, 2021, the initiative aims to encourage more persons to get vaccinated to create a safer and healthier Belize and support the safe return of the students to classrooms.

Children, ages 12 to 17, who receive their first or second vaccination dose during the period December 16, 2021, to March 15, 2022, will be eligible for entry to the raffle.

Working together, sharing resources, and combining talents enhance the opportunities and likelihood for achieving positive health outcomes. Because of the complexity and cost of today’s health environment, public health agencies and others involved in prevention efforts cannot afford to work in isolation. The Ministry of Health & Wellness, therefore, thanks SMART Belize for its partnership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is reminded to get vaccinated as a matter of urgency if they have not already done so. The ministry also reiterates the importance of adhering to the public health prevention measures, which include properly wearing a fitted face mask that covers both the nose and mouth, maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowds where possible, and regularly washing and sanitizing hands.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes the public a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

