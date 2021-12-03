Free Swabs for Belizean Students Returning by Land

After its regular session this week, Cabinet announced that effective December 1, 2021, and for the entire month of December, all Belizean students studying abroad and returning to Belize by land will be swabbed at no cost.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness urges the public to get vaccinated, including the booster dose against COVID-19 and reiterates that this is the best defense against COVID-19 and its emerging variants. Vaccines are available at all health facilities.

