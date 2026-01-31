Health Ministry Emphasizes Importance of Blood Donation in Belize

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has assured the public that the national blood bank remains adequately stocked. The ministry stated that there are currently no shortages of blood, blood products, reagents, or supplies, and emphasized that blood donation drives continue regularly across the country.

The assurance was issued on January 25th, following the death of a newborn at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City. One allegation in the case was that the hospital could not obtain sufficient platelets from the blood bank. The ministry clarified that all public hospitals, including KHMH, always maintain adequate blood supplies, including on weekends, with a medical technologist always on call.

Dr. Shanika Arnold of KHMH also addressed the broader pressures on the national blood supply. She explained that demand remains consistently high due to multiple emergency cases, including neonates in septic shock, trauma patients, and emergency C-sections.

As a result, blood drives remain essential to maintaining an adequate supply nationwide. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, community groups routinely organize blood donation drives. The most recent drive was held on January 24th at Ambergris Hope Hospital and organized by the Island Donors Squad (IDS). The drive collected 17 pints of blood.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group continues its efforts on the island. Its most recent blood drive, held in November 2025, collected 19 pints. The group is preparing to host its first blood drive of the year next month.

Both organizations continue to remind the public that regular blood donations are vital to ensuring that blood is readily available during medical emergencies on the island and throughout Belize. IDS noted that becoming a voluntary blood donor is among the most meaningful contributions a person can make. One pint of blood can save up to three lives and benefit the donor by stimulating the production of new blood cells.

To stay updated on blood drives, donate, or request blood, the public can follow Island Donors Squad on Facebook. For urgent blood requests or information, the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group can also be contacted at 615-4300.