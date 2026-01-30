Community Unites: San Pedro Blood Drive Group Draws Donors from Across the Cayes

Press Release, January 28, 2026 – Island Donors Squad (IDS) and Ambergris Hope Hospital (AHH) came together for another successful blood drive on Saturday, January 24th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event recorded a strong turnout.

The drive began with 25 registered donors and yielded 17 pints of whole blood from scheduled donors and walk-ins. Of those pints, one was therapeutic, while three were allocated to assist patients in Corozal and San Pedro. One dedicated donor traveled from Caye Caulker via Caribbean Sprinter water taxi to participate. While at the San Pedro Blood Drive, donors also benefited from free healthcare services provided by Ambergris Hope Hospital. All donors received a CBC blood panel and urinalysis tests courtesy of AHH.

Whether someone has ever needed blood or not, becoming a voluntary donor is one of the most meaningful gifts a person can give. A healthy donor’s blood supports patients in need while also benefiting the donor’s body, as donating blood helps regenerate fresh blood cells.

Island Donors Squad continues to work toward strengthening blood collection efforts in Belize through information sharing, education, and donor recruitment. IDS encourages everyone to get involved. To register as a voluntary donor, persons may contact Island Donors Squad via Facebook Messenger or email [email protected]. Those unable to donate can still support the mission by following the Island Donors Squad Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/islanddonorssquad

Also present at the drive were Belize National Blood Transfusion Services (BNBTS), Washington University of Health and Sciences (WUHS), and San Pedro High School, with student volunteer Isaac Ramon Garcia assisting.

Island Donors Squad also extended heartfelt thanks to the following contributing businesses and individuals who helped make the blood drive possible: San Pedro Town Council, Digicel Belize, Belize Chocolate Company, Caye Coffee Roasting Co., Ramon’s Village Resort, Caribeville, Red Ginger, Mesa Cantina, The French Croissant, Hurricanes, The Truck Stop, Heavens Veggies, Charmaine’s Café, Fresh N Go, The Lunch Box, Chris and Lynn Monacco, Brooklyn Bagels, and The Baker.

Working together, Belize can build a strong blood collection system—one blood drive, one donor, one pint, saving one life at a time.