Blood drive boosts emergency supply on Ambergris Caye

The San Pedro Community Blood Donors Group hosted a blood drive on Saturday, March 7th, at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II in San Pedro Town. The event ran from 9AM to 3PM, attracting residents who came out to donate and support the island’s blood supply. By the end of the drive, close to 25 pints of blood had been collected.

The blood drive was organized by Brenda Letendre and Ashty Dennison, who have long worked to increase blood availability for medical emergencies on Ambergris Caye. Volunteers assisted throughout the day by screening participants, collecting donations, and helping manage the site to ensure the process ran smoothly.

According to the organizers, about seven people who came to donate were unable to do so due to allergies or other minor health concerns. Despite this, the drive saw a steady turnout, reflecting the continued willingness of community members to support this important initiative.

Several local businesses and organizations supported the blood drive through sponsorships and donations. These included Hurricanes, Corona del Mar, the San Pedro Town Council, San Pedro Lions Club, San Pedro Belize Express, Bowen & Bowen, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Lina Point Overwater Resort, El Charro Buffet, Some Place South, Reef Radio and Television, Ramon’s Village Resort, Blue Water Grill, French Bakery, and Caliente’s. Geovani’s Printing also contributed by producing the event banner.

The San Pedro Community Blood Donors Group has been organizing blood drives approximately every three months and has remained active for nearly ten years. Through these efforts, the group has played an important role in supporting the island’s blood bank and ensuring blood is available when needed for emergencies.

Past blood drives have assisted the polyclinic during medical emergencies, helping residents and visitors who required blood transfusions due to accidents, surgeries, or other health conditions. These initiatives have helped fill critical gaps in the island’s healthcare system, where access to blood can sometimes be limited.

Brenda Letendre, one of the organizers, emphasized the group’s mission of community service. “We do this to serve the community and visitors if needed in an emergency,” she said.

Organizers said they plan to host another blood drive in approximately three months and hope to see even greater participation as awareness about the importance of blood donation continues to grow on the island.