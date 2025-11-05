Island Volunteers Boost National Blood Supply

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group held a successful blood drive at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Saturday, November 1st. By the end of the day, 19 pints of blood had been collected to replenish the national blood bank’s supply. These donations will support emergency medical needs nationwide and ensure lifesaving blood is available when residents need it most.

The drive ran from 8AM to 2:30PM and saw a steady stream of potential donors visiting the polyclinic to be screened for eligibility. Those who qualified were escorted to a designated room for the donation process. After giving a pint of blood, donors were offered snacks and refreshments and briefly monitored before being cleared to leave.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, dozens of residents stopped by to support the initiative. At the end of the day, the 19 pints collected were properly packaged, stored, and transported to the national blood bank in Belize City.

Organizers expressed gratitude to the community for its continued support and emphasized the importance of these ongoing drives in maintaining a stable blood supply. The group also coordinates emergency blood collections whenever needed and is already planning another community blood drive within the next three months.

Prospective donors are encouraged to prepare by getting a good night’s rest, eating iron-rich meals, and drinking plenty of fluids before donating. Donors are also advised to avoid alcohol the night before and certain medications, as they may affect eligibility.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group reminds residents that regular blood donations are essential to ensuring an adequate supply of blood is available during medical emergencies on the island and nationwide. For urgent blood requests or more information, the group can be contacted at 615-4300.

Organizers also recognized the dedication of community volunteers, including Ashty Dennison and Brenda Letendre, as well as the nurses and personnel from the Belize City Blood Bank who continue to support each drive.