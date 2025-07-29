Community Comes Together to Support Quarterly Blood Drives

On Saturday, July 26th, the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group hosted a dinner and raffle to raise funds to support their upcoming quarterly blood drive, scheduled for August 2nd at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II. The “Dip, Dine & Donate” fundraiser was held at Akasha Restaurant, located at the Aruna Resort and Villas. The event began at 1PM, with nearly 100 guests having reserved in advance. Boat transportation was provided, with pickup at the dock in front of Level Up Barcade. The Akasha staff delivered professional and courteous service, taking food and drink orders throughout the day.

Mr. Malek Smith, one of the owners of Akasha, is a passionate supporter of the frequent blood drives in San Pedro and recognizes the life-saving importance of blood donations. He stated, “We at Aruna and Akasha have always been big believers in supporting the local community not only through words but actions as well. Our Belize family gives us so much that we are excited for this opportunity to give back. The Dip, Dine & Donate fundraiser to support the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group is an important initiative for the community.”

Ashty Dennison, Coordinator of the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group, added, “We are hosting the fundraiser to continue holding quarterly blood drives. This is a life-saving act that transforms communities and pumps hope into the veins of those in crisis.”

Organizer Drew Lehman also shared, “We are fortunate to have so many amazing sponsors to defray many of the expenses associated with quarterly blood drives. There are always additional costs we must cover. The funds raised here at Akasha will be a big help in covering these additional costs.”

After enjoying food and drinks, the giveaways began, and raffle tickets were purchased for both prize drawings and the 50/50 cash raffle. Guests had the chance to win various prizes, including $50 gift certificates from Moon Bar, Frenchy’s Bakery, Level Up, Fresh Express, and The Alibi. Other notable prizes featured a hibiscus painting print by Ellie Guerrero Staines, an Original Guitar Circle rash guard, and a gift certificate for two at Paint N Splash. Larger prizes included $100 gift certificates from Opus Ocean Grille and El Fogon, as well as $150 gift certificates from Someplace South and Gypsy. There were also one-night stays at Aqua Vista and Playa de Sala, a sunset cruise for two aboard YOLO, a two-night stay at Aruna, and a $300 gift certificate to Akasha, adding to the evening’s excitement and generosity.

The 50/50 drawing raised a total of $1,570, with the winning ticket drawn at random.

Sponsors for the fundraiser included:

Akasha Restaurant, Aruna Resort, Beez Belize, Belizean Melody Art Gallery, Paint N Splash, Caye Casa, Coco Loco’s, El Fogon, Ellie Guerrero Staines, Frenchy’s Bakery, Fresh Express, Gypsy Restaurant, Island Dream Tours – YOLO, Level Up, Nauti Crab, Opus Ocean Grille, Original Guitar Circle, Overseas Party Girl, Playa de Sala, Princessa Michael, Sandy Toes, Someplace South, The Alibi, Vibez, Wayo’s, Xoti’s, and 12 Belize.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group encourages everyone to participate in the upcoming blood drive on Friday, August 2nd, at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II, from 8:00AM to 2:30PM. To make an appointment, WhatsApp or text: 615-4300, 615-2005, 614-9115, or 630-2005.