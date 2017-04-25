Belizean beauties prepare for Miss Teen Belize

A total of six beauties will be vying for the title of ‘Miss Teen Belize’ on Saturday, May 27th at Mahogany Bay Village. Held under the theme, “The Natural Essence of another Nature”, Miss Teen Earth strives to promote ecotourism and environmental issues around the globe. After organizing casting calls in early April, Vivian Noralez, Miss Petite Teen Earth 2016-2017 selected this year’s contestants: 15-year-old Grace Brown (San Pedro), 18 year-old Kiah Pastor (Belmopan), 19 year-old Kayla Lewis (Cayo), 18 year-old Ruth López (Dangriga), 15 year-old Julene García (Punta Gorda), and 17 year-old Vineesha Price (Belize City).

Noralez stated that out of 17 applications, she narrowed her selection down to six based on their intellect, model experience, international pageant requirements, motivation to inspire others, and their community involvement. The winner of the pageant will travel with Noralez to be crowned, and will compete in the ‘Miss Teen Earth International’ pageant in Ecuador on August 30th. Afterwards, they will travel to Panama City on September 27th, where the winner will compete in Miss Teenager Universal.

Noralez said her goal is change the mentality of modern-day pageantry. “I have been seeing that a lot of young women of different color and cultures, such as Garifuna, Mayas, East Indians etc., suffer with their personal identity. Most aren’t confident in their own skin, and force themselves to believe that you must be light skinned with a straight nose to be accepted. So I wanted to change the mentality of pageantry in Belize, and begin practicing international standards. Belize has a lot of talented, intelligent and beautiful young women, they deserve to be showed off and to be given this opportunity to inspire others,” said Noralez.

Expectations for the pageant are set to be high, and Noralez assures the public that the winner will give a good show. Meanwhile, the girls are keeping busy by preparing themselves for their personal interview with judges, question and answer segment, and their attire.

Aside from pageantry, each contestant has a project that will be carried out in their community, and they will be raising awareness on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Noralez stated that she will be involved in her community, and is currently organizing a cleanup campaign with San Pedro High School (SPHS) students North of Ambergris Caye. She also intends to advocate to teenagers against early sexual activities. She plans to sell wristbands in memory of her deceased uncle, Felix Ayuso. All funds of the wristbands will be donated to the San Pedro AIDS Commission, hoping to establish it as an annual tradition.

Since Noralez has full control in directing Miss Teen Belize, Miss Teen Earth Belize and Miss Teen Universe Belize, she hopes to expose Belizean talent through this medium, offering opportunities for young teens in Belize. For more information, or if you would like to become a sponsor, please contact Vivian Noralez at 625-1707 or email missteenbelizeltd@gmail.com

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS