Caye Caulker visitor not charged for apparently discharging a firearm in public

Caye Caulker residents are questioning the basis under which police released a former resident accused of discharging his licensed gun in public. Identified as a David Isaiah Bonner, or commonly known as Brah to Hicaqueños, the alleged shooter is apparently from Hawaii, United States of America, and used to live on the island a few years ago. According to witnesses, Bonner discharged his gun in the old cemetery on Friday, January 4th, and after being reported, police detained him the following day. His detention was not for long, and he was released without any charges, pending an investigation.

According to unofficial reports, Bonner was at the I and I Sports Bar, when security asked him to remove his huge backpack. When he refused to do so, he was escorted outside of the bar by police. It is alleged that Bonner then walked towards the old cemetery by the beachside and fired about eight shots into the air. Some people that were near the scene claim that police did nothing because his gun is apparently licensed.

Caye Caulker police have indicated to The San Pedro Sun that the matter is under investigation and that they are trying to determine if Bonner’s gun or firecrackers caused the detonations. The Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) Superintendent Reymundo Reyes, was contacted on the issue and briefly stated that police must investigate first before laying charges.

Residents on La Isla Cariñosa are outraged at his release, as they are convinced that he discharged his gun in a public area. They shared that in past incidents, police have been fast to lay charges on anyone caught shooting in public spaces, regardless if it was by accident. The situation with this case involving this foreigner citizen has them questioning the police work.

According to the Firearms Act section 16, ‘a person shall be guilty of an offense against this Act who discharges any firearm or ammunition on or within forty yards of any public place.’

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS