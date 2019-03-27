Caye Caulker Men recovering from chopping attack

A Caye Caulker resident, 48-year-old Lahji Rosado, continues medical care in Belize City after he and his brother 69-year-old Julian Rosado were severely chopped and stabbed on Thursday, March 14th. Both were rushed to Belize City’s Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where Lahji’s injuries were observed to be worse than Julian’s. The following day, Julian was discharged, but his brother remains hospitalized. The alleged assailant, 30-year-old Ephrain Pook was captured by police and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Use of Deadly Means of Harm, Maim, and Dangerous Harm.

According to reports, the incident took place around 6PM in the northern portion of Caye Caulker. The Rosado brothers were involved in an argument with Pook, who was accused of stealing groceries and other items from the brothers. When Pook was confronted, he went towards some bushes from where he armed himself with a knife and machete. Pook charged towards the Rosado brothers and inflicted the wounds. Julian was chopped repeatedly to the head and body, and his left middle finger was severed, while Lahji was stabbed three times in the neck and back.

The injuries to Lahji’s back inflicted lung damage, and as such he remains hospitalized. He is expected to be dispatched from the hospital in the coming days but will remain in Belize City in case of any emergency. Lahji stated that he is feeling better and that he wishes to recover soon so he can return to Caye Caulker fully.

As for Pook, it is rumored that he suffers from mental issues and was on medication. However, Caye Caulker police were not able to confirm these allegations. Pook had allegedly been expelled from the island on previous occasions for his disorderly conduct but kept returning to the island.

In the meantime, Lahji Rosado will need assistance with his medical bill. Those who would like to help can contact him at 631-1727.

