Роlісе continue to look for one male person following а stabbing incident оn thе іѕlаnd оf Сауе Саulkеr оn Ѕundау, December 10th. Police identified the victim as Evan Haynes, 28, a construction worker, who was transported to Belize City’s Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where he remains in a stable condition.

According to the police report, Haynes was at a bar socializing when he had an altercation with another man. The other person suddenly broke a pint and stabbed Haynes with the bottle. Haynes was taken to the Caye Caulker Health Centre and transported in a boat to KHMH in Belize City, where he was admitted in critical but stable condition. While he recovers, police continue to look for one suspect. Police are not sure if the suspect remains on the island. They said the search continues in Caye Caulker and other places without any luck yet.

Throughout this year, Caye Caulker has experienced a couple of violent incidents that resulted in death. The two incidents for this year, so far, have seen the murder of islander Floyd Samuels, 45, on June 3rd. The police reports say he was shot dead at his residence on Avenida Mangle in Caye Caulker. According to the official report, two male persons reportedly went to his home to purchase tobacco leaves (‘fonto’) from him. Afterward, neighbors reported that they heard gunshots in the area. Days later, police arrested and charged Elwin Hyde Jr., 26, with Murder.

The second incident happened on November 4th, when another Hicaqueña, Leslie Verde, 32, was found dead in her home. Police said her body showed bruises, and their investigation led to the arrest of her common-law Juan Carlos Novelo, 44, who was charged with Murder.

The public is asked to call the Caye Caulker Police Station at 206-0179 or 922 with any information that may help to apprehend the person of interest involved in the Sunday stabbing.

