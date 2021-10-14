Caye Chapel donates computer to Caye Caulker police station













The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at the Caye Caulker police station received a computer courtesy of the Caye Chapel Four Seasons development.

Caye Chapel representative Carson Shaoklee handed over the Dell brand computer to Caye Caulker Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott, Superintendent of Police, Francisco Ack, Chairman of the Caye Caulker Police Advisory Committee, Marcial Alamina III, Inspector Christina Avila, and Deputy Chair of Caye Caulker Belize Tourism Industry Association, Celina Jimenez.

Shaoklee expressed that Caye Chapel and La Isla Cariñosa enjoy an excellent relationship, and before the donation, he had held productive meetings with Superintendent Ack. He commends Ack in promoting security on both islands. During the short presentation, Shaoklee made a special mention of Dionne Chamberlain, who played an important role in the fruition of the donation.

Superintendent Ack thanked Shaoklee and Caye Chapel for this much-needed donation. The computer will assist with statistical data management, analysis, and criminal investigations, for improved security of the neighboring islands of Caye Caulker and Caye Chapel. The computer replaces a previous one which was reportedly damaged following a recent storm. This new equipment will be a valuable help to the CIB unit in Caye Caulker.

Four Seasons has chosen Belize to be its home with its luxury development on Caye Chapel. Headed by ThorUrbana of Mexico, the development has focused on providing philanthropic opportunities to Caye Caulker. During the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the development delivered food packages to island residents through the Caye Caulker Village Council. The project is still in its infancy; however, the developer believes it is never too early to be a good corporate citizen.































