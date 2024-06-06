San Pedrito shooting remains under investigation

San Pedro Police continue investigating a shooting in the San Pedrito subdivision, which occurred on Saturday, June 1st, leaving 22-year-old Zulmy Camara injured. One suspect was in custody but later released due to insufficient evidence.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30PM on Saturday. Camara was at an apartment complex in San Pedrito, socializing with her common-law husband and friends. Three masked men armed with firearms approached them and fired several times. Camara was the only one injured, sustaining bullet wounds to her legs. After the shooting, the three gunmen made good their escape. Camara was rushed to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II for medical attention. She was quickly treated and stabilized.

Police do not have a clear motive for the attack. They believed it might be retaliation for a previous incident, and drugs may be involved as well. Police added that a weapon was recovered and are trying to gather enough evidence to further the investigation.

Several San Pedrito residents shared that it has been months since a violent incident took place in their subdivision. They said that such a shootout on Saturday disrupted the peace of the subdivision. The last time a shooting happened in San Pedrito, it shocked the entire island. On October 23, 2023, a heinous incident described as a mass shooting left three dead, including a three-year-old child. The deadly shooting killed Delmar Rodriguez, his baby daughter Amari, and a gentleman named Carlos Chi. Rodriguez was traveling home in his golf cart along with family after a night out when two gunmen ambushed them. The shooting also left four bystanders injured. Police investigation led to two suspects, Christian Espat and Michael Brown, who were known to the law. Although they denied any involvement and even turned themselves over to the police, they were both charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and Use of Deadly Means of Harm. They remain locked up at the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison on the mainland.

In the meantime, San Pedro Police continue their investigation to find the gunmen involved in this recent shooting on the island. Anyone with valuable information that may lead to their detention should contact the nearest police station. In San Pedro, the police station is on Pescador Drive next to the Digi office and can be reached at telephone number 206-2022.