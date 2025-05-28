Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Jairo Sandoval Acquitted in 2021 San Pedro Shooting Case

Islander Jairo Sandoval, 24, was acquitted on Friday, May 23rd, after entering a plea bargain in connection with a 2021 shooting incident that left one man severely injured. The incident occurred on September 21, 2021, during Independence Day celebrations in San Pedro Town. Sandoval had initially been charged with Attempted Murder, Dangerous Harm, Use of Deadly Means of Harm, and Aggravated Assault. He was remanded to the Kolbe Foundation at the Belize Central Prison but was later released on bail pending trial.

After nearly three years, Sandoval walked free from the Belize City court following a plea agreement. According to court reports, he pleaded guilty to two counts of Use of Deadly Means of Harm, one against Noe Nelson Zetina and another against Marlon Estrada.
Justice Candace Nanton imposed a non-custodial sentence, fining Sandoval BZ$2,000 per count, for a total of BZ$4,000. Additionally, he was ordered to compensate Zetina with BZ$13,000, to be paid by May 14, 2027. Failure to comply will result in a 12-month prison sentence per charge.
The shooting took place near the Saca Chispas field at the corner of Angel Coral and Buccaneer Streets around 5:20PM on September 21, 2021. According to police reports at the time, Zetina was socializing with a friend when he was approached by a known individual who opened fire. Zetina was shot in the face and leg but survived the attack, sustaining life-altering injuries.
In court, Zetina described waking up in the hospital, barely recognizable. He stated he underwent extensive medical treatment in Guatemala, costing his family over BZ$30,000. He now suffers from hearing loss and difficulty walking. Zetina told the court he no longer wished to pursue the case but sought compensation for his medical expenses and financial hardship.
Estrada, who was present during the shooting but was not injured, informed the court that he did not require compensation.

