Female raped in San Pedro

On Sunday, April 16th, San Pedro Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Eldon Williams for the crime of Rape. According to the official police report, at 12:30AM on the said date, a 17-year-old female student felt someone on top of her while she was sleeping on a couch inside her living room. As she woke up, she recognized the person, Williams, was having sexual intercourse without her consent. The female, and her mother reported the incident, and a medical examination was conducted on the female, certifying that she was raped.

