Meet your San Pedro Town Council Candidates: Part Three

With the municipal elections right around the corner, The San Pedro Sun takes the opportunity to present the Councilor Candidates to the San Pedro Town public. As such, questions have been issued to all candidates in an effort to learn more about them. In this issue, we present People’s United Party (PUP) candidates Ruben Navidad and Ian Pou.

Editor’s Note: The San Pedro Sun invited both the UDP and PUP candidates to respond to the following questions. The United Democratic Party (UDP) councilor candidates did not meet the participation deadline.

Name: Ruben Navidad

Party: The People’s United Party – PUP

Why are you running and what makes you a good candidate?

I am offering myself as councilor because I see the need for good leadership in San Pedro. My track record of hard work, responsibility and strong character makes me a great candidate for councilor.

Which Portfolio would you like to fulfil and why?

I will work with all stakeholders of the tourism industry to initiate practical plans to increase arrivals and bottom lines. With over 20 years of experience in the field of service, I know we will succeed.

What do you understand to be the responsibility of the town council? What do you think is the single most important task you will have to do as a councilor?

The responsibility of a town council is to manage the revenue and provide basic infrastructure, including education, health and safety for the community. My most important task as councilor is to remain a servant of the people of San Pedro.

If the opposition party should win most seats, how do you plan to work with them?

Whether I am a majority or minority, my job will be the same, to work in the name of transparency, to serve in the name of the people and to bring change. Quantity does not alter quality.

Should you win, what would be your top three priorities for our community?

My three main priorities all involve empowerment for San Pedro. 1. Education: Sharing is Inspiring so it is important to pass on the knowledge we have about our island to our children and youth. Educating the young people, ensuring that we teach them to preserve the beauty of San Pedro, teach them trades that will contribute to the economic development of our town. 2. Health – Certify more residents with basic first aid training. Work with community health workers to improve health practices in the community. Social development – It is important to learn as adults the values, knowledge and skills to effectively relate to others and to contribute in positive ways to their community and our children will emulate our behavior.

Do you have any final comments for the electorates?

Thanks for the time taken to read this paper and thanks for giving us the opportunity to serve. March 7 vote PUP 7!

Name: Ian Pou

Party: People’s United Party

Why are you running and what makes you a good candidate:

I, Ian Pou, have offered myself as a councilor candidate because I love San Pedro and I believe that there is so much potential for our island to thrive. My wife and I are small business owners and we work very hard to uplift our standard of living while offering quality service to our customers. It is the same concept of quality service to our people of San Pedro that I wish to apply once elected.

Which Portfolio would you like to fulfil and why?

I would like to work in Sports and community activities. Sports has always been my passion and involving children in different sporting programs and activities is a positive protective factor that fosters our youth’s self-image.

What do you understand to be the responsibility of the town council? What do you think is the single most important task you will have to do as a councilor?

The responsibility of the town council is to run a successful municipality ensuring that the island grows economically, proper and affordable healthcare, proper disposal of garbage and a safe environment for the residents. Essentially, it is ensuring that San Pedro remains the number one tourist destination in Belize without jeopardizing the quality of life of our residents. To me, the single most important task is to bring unity to this island where residents and stakeholders work together to improve our island. As Mattie Štěpánek once wrote, “Unity is strength…when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved”.

If the opposition party should win most seats, how do you plan to work with them?

As I have mentioned before, I love San Pedro and unity is important to me so, if the UDP slate wins majority seats, I will work along with them to serve the people of this island. Once elected, there should be no party colors only people willing to serve and make a difference.

Should you win, what would be your top three priorities for our community?

My three priorities are:

Raising the standard of living of our very hard-working residents.

Meet with stakeholders, listen to the concerns and together create a plan of action beneficial for our island.

Do an analysis of where our island stands in terms of sports and activities and build upon what is already in place to improve programs for our youth.

Do you have any final comments for the electorates?

I want to thank the electorate for receiving us in their homes and expressing their concerns and expectations. The PUP7 is committed to working with everyone in this community to bring about positive change for our island. I humbly ask that you give us your support and vote PUP7.

