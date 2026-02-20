UDP Senator Zetina Raises Concerns at San Pedro Press Conference

Senator Gabriel Zetina of the United Democratic Party (UDP), along with members of the UDP Belize Rural South team, held a press conference in San Pedro Town on February 17, 2026. The event was held at Zetina’s office at Fido’s Courtyard, with speakers addressing pressing governance and environmental concerns. Key speakers included Zetina, Caye Caulker resident Samira Martinez, and former Area Representative Manuel Heredia.

Zetina opened by stressing the urgency of highlighting what he described as neglected issues, such as dredging, lack of transparency, and land disputes, in an effort to prompt action from authorities. He said he opposes all dredging and called for an immediate halt and for individual reviews of existing permits to protect the environment, tourism, and the fishing industry. Zetina also criticized the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, stating that there has been no independent audit regarding the $3.5 million received in 2023 from the Social Security Board for sargassum cleanup, despite the funds reportedly being depleted.

Zetina further highlighted what he described as growing debts at the San Pedro Town Council, alleging unpaid bills totaling nearly $10 million, up from roughly $900,000 in 2023. He also raised concerns about the relocation of vendors from the Artisan Market without consultation, claiming they were moved from tourist-heavy areas to low-traffic spots on Fourth Street.

These complaints stem from ongoing tensions since the People’s United Party (PUP) won Belize Rural South in 2020, flipping the seat from the UDP’s long-standing hold under Heredia. Zetina accused the current administration of abandoning its transparency pledges and cited large land subdivisions on the north end of Ambergris Caye. He claimed that private companies hold more than 50 acres and remain shielded from public view under company registry rules. Zetina said the local authorities have cancelled small lease applications, allegedly favoring politically connected buyers. He also referenced Heredia’s prior distribution of 3,500 lots north of San Pedro, which he said was intended to ease congestion and assist residents. Zetina stated that a recent financial report from the town council, released hours before the press conference, lacked full accountability.

Martinez echoed concerns about the dangers dredging poses to Caye Caulker’s reefs, seagrass, and economy, urging a moratorium, environmental assessments, and greater public disclosure. Heredia also criticized what he described as lease revocations affecting families in the process of purchasing land, alleging they were replaced by rapid land titles issued to outsiders. He stated that under the UDP, land distribution was merit-based and conducted across party lines.

During the question-and-answer segment, reporters raised concerns regarding land access for locals versus foreigners. Zetina blamed political influence on lease allocations and called for rent regulation legislation. Regarding traffic, he advocated canceling inactive permits.

Following the press conference, members of the media joined a boat ride on the lagoon side of the island to inspect dredging sites. Upon disembarking, Zetina stated in an interview: “It’s no longer small-scale; mountains of sand from the seabed, trucks hauling it out—where’s it going? Permits were for filling, which is long done, now possibly selling sand, harming tourism and fishers. No consultation.” He added, “We have to start looking at these issues. Especially youth, you know, a lot of people don’t want to get involved in politics, but at the end of the day, we have to be above that. And looking at the issues that are happening, and that will affect us in the near future. So my message to them is to get engaged.”

Zetina emphasized the potential ecological damage from unchecked dredging and expressed concern over resident displacement amid rising costs. Martinez noted that in a poll she conducted in Caye Caulker, 82% of respondents identified three major issues: dredging, crime, and inflation.

With the March 2027 municipal elections in view, Zetina invited potential candidates to join the UDP’s efforts for change and encouraged interested persons to contact him directly. The UDP has expressed interest in recapturing Belize Rural South, promising accountability amid what Zetina described as increasing favoritism under the current administration.