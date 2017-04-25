NEBL heads into playoffs

The regular season of the 2017 National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) is heading into the playoffs and, San Pedro’s Tiger Sharks continue leading in the tournament. The island squad hopes to capture their third consecutive championship title as they prepare to best the top teams in this season’s competition.

The NEBL playoffs will use a best-of-three format, with the higher seeded team having the home court advantage. This is will be the third time in four years that Cayo Western Ballaz (#4 seed) and San Pedro Tiger Sharks (#1 seed) will be meeting in the semi-finals. Dangriga Dream Ballers (#2 seed) and Belmopan Bandits (#3 seed) split their season series, where both teams won at home. This is the first season that Belmopan Bandits will not face the San Pedro Tiger Sharks in the semi-finals, as they make an attempt to reach the finals for the very first time.

The last round of regular season games determined the order of the playoffs. On Thursday, April 20th, Belmopan Bandits hosted the Cayo Western Ballaz at the University of Belize gymnasium in Belmopan City. Belmopan Bandits tried their best but the Western Ballaz controlled the tempo of the game throughout the four quarters, sealing a tight 74-73 victory.

On Friday, April 21st, Orange Walk Running Rebels faced Smart Belize Hurricanes at the Multi-Purpose Complex in Orange Walk Town. By halftime, the home team had a 9- point lead. After four intense quarters, the home team won by a margin of seven points, 79-72. On that same day, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks travelled to Belize City to face Belize City No Limit. However, the City team gave up the game due to issues with the court’s condition, and the San Pedro Team won by default.

On Saturday, April 22nd the Belmopan Bandits travelled to Belize City to face Smart Belize Hurricanes. The visiting team led a close game, winning 92-90.

On that same day, the Orange Walk Running Rebels travelled to face the Dangriga Dream Ballers. The home team was in no mood to let its opponent take advantage of them in their own court, leading 44-26 by the first half. It was impossible for the Running Rebels to catch up in the second half, and to the sound of victory drums, the Dream Ballers sealed a 75-70 victory.

The schedule for the playoff games is as follows:

Friday, April 28th at 9PM-Dangriga Dream Ballers vs Belmopan Bandits at the Ecumenical College in Dangriga Town

Saturday, April 29th at 9PM-San Pedro Tiger Sharks vs Cayo Western Ballaz at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium

Thursday, May 4th at 8:30PM-Belmopan Bandits vs Dangriga Dream Ballers at UB Gymnasium in Belmopan City

Friday, May 5th at 9PM-Cayo Western Ballaz vs San Pedro Tiger Sharks at Sacred Heart College Auditorium in San Ignacio

All games can be followed live on NEBL’s website at nebl.sportingpulse.net, with real time box scores, while the game is being played. The website also has all game scores, box scores, players and teams’ statistics, along with standings for the season.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS