San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament Kicks Off

The San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament regular season commenced this past weekend on Sunday, December 10th at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The tournament is seeing the participation of five teams aiming to win the championship.

At 9:30AM, San Pedro High School (SPHS) won by default against Rusties. In the next match, Quality Reef took an easy win with 13 home points against Xtreme with six home points.

The current standings have SPHS and Quality Reef with one win. While RCGO, Xtreme, and Rusties have yet to make it on the chart.

Games continue this weekend on Sunday, December 17th, starting at 9:30AM, with RCGO taking on SPHS, followed by Xtreme going against Rusties at 11:30AM. Softball enthusiast and islanders are invited to come out and enjoy a softball day.

Refreshments will be on sale during the games.

