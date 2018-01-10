San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament Completes Third Week of Games

The San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament resumed this past weekend on Sunday, January 7th at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. Two matches were played during the third week of the tournament.

In the first match, Quality Reef took on San Pedro High School (SPHS). The tight match saw the best of both teams, but at the end, Quality Reef came out victorious with 10 home points against SPHS who only had seven home points. In the last match of the day, RCGO won with 13 home points against Xtreme with six home points.

The current standings have Quality Reef at the top of the chart with two wins and no losses, followed by SPHS and RCGO with one win and one loss. Yet to make it on the chart is Extreme.

Games continue this weekend on Sunday, January 14th starting at 9:30AM, with SPHS going against Xtreme, followed by Quality Reef versus RCGO at 11:30AM. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a softball day.

