Quality Reef maintains lead at the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament

The regular season of the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament is drawing to an end. During the fifth week of the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament, two matches were played on Sunday, January 28th at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro Town.

In the first match, Quality Reef dominated over San Pedro High School (SPHS), with 13-5 home points. RCGO took on Extreme in the second match which ended in a victory for RCGO by tallying 21 home points against Extreme with 16 home points.

The current standings have Quality Reef at the top of the chart with four wins and no losses as yet, followed by RCGO with two wins and two losses. Extreme has one win and one loss, and at the bottom of the chart is SPHS with one win and three losses.

Games continue this weekend on Sunday, February 4th, starting at 9AM with Extreme going against SPHS followed by RCGO versus Quality Reef at 11:30AM. All islanders are invited to come out and enjoy a softball day.

