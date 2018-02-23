San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament semifinals begin

The San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament semifinals kicked-off this past weekend on Sunday, February 18th. The first round of semifinals saw two intense matches taking place at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro Town.

The first match started at 9:30AM with Quality Reef taking on San Pedro High School (SPHS). At the end of the game, Quality Reef managed to come out victorious by tallying seven home points against SPHS with six home points. The next match saw RCGO taking an easy victory with 12 home points against Extreme with five home points.

The semifinals continue this upcoming weekend on Sunday, February 25th, starting at 9:30 with Extreme versus RCGO, followed by Quality going against SPHS at 11:30AM. Everyone is invited to come and support their favorite team during the semifinals playoffs. Food and drinks will be on sale during the games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS