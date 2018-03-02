San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament heads to the finals

The second round for the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament semifinals took place this past weekend at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Sunday, February 25th. The day saw the four teams competing in three intense matches to gain the win to advance to the final round.

In the first match, Extreme won by default against RCGO. However, in the next match, RCGO managed to win Extreme with a 14-13 point scored and advance to the finals to compete for the championship. The last match of the day, saw Quality Reef advancing to the finals after taking an easy victory over San Pedro High School (SPHS) with a 13-2 point score.

Everyone is invited to come out and support their favorite team at the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament finals this weekend on Sunday, March 4th. The first match will see Quality Reef going against RCGO, followed by SPHS versus Extreme. At 11:30AM Quality Reef will face off RCGO once again. Foods and drinks will be on sale during the games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS