San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament moves to semifinals

After six weeks, the regular season of the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament came to an end with Quality Reef emerging first place with five wins and one loss. ECGO took second place with four wins and two losses, Extreme placed third with two wins and four losses, and taking fourth place was San Pedro High School (SPHS) with one win and five losses.

In the first match held on Sunday, February 11th Quality Reef won with 12 home points over Extreme with four home points. In the last match, ECGO went against SPHS. At the end of the game, ECGO emerged victorious, tallying seven home points over SPHS with six home points.

All islanders are invited to come and support their favorite team this weekend in the semifinals on Sunday, February 18th. The first match starts at 9AM, with Quality Reef going against SPHS, followed by RCGO versus Extreme.

