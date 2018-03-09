ECGO and Quality Reef to face-off in Co-Ed Softball finals

The San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament finals began at Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Sunday, March 4th. The day saw the four participating teams taking part in three intense matches to determine the champions of the tournament.

In the first round of the championships, Quality Reef went up against RCGO. At the end of the five innings, it was a clear victory for Quality Reef with 11-2 score point.

The next match saw San Pedro High School (SPHS) taking easy 7-4 victory against Extreme and taking the third place in the tournament. The last match of the day was to determine the championship, however, RCGO managed to beat Quality Reef with a 7-6 point score. Leaving both teams tied for the first place with this scenario RCGO and Quality Reef must face once more.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the last match of the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball tournament on Sunday, March 11th, starting at 9:30 AM. Foods and drinks will be on sale during the games.

