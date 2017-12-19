San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament Holds Second Week of Games

A single softball match was played at the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Sunday, December 17th, during the second week of the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament.

The game saw San Pedro High School (SPHS) taking on RCGO. The tight match had both teams giving their best, but at the end, it was a clear victory for the SPHS with eight home points against RCGO with four home points.

The current standings have SPHS and Quality Reef with one win. RCGO and Xtreme yet to make it on the charts.

Due to the holidays, games will resume on Sunday, January 7th. In the first match, SPHS will take on Quality Reef, followed by RCGO going against Xtreme. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a softball Sunday.

