9-a-side Football Tournament regular season finales this weekend

Three weeks of the 9-a-side Football Tournament were completed this past weekend at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. With the first round of the matches being played on Friday, May 4th.

In the first match San Pedro Pirates went against San Mateo F.C, in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw. In the next match, Atletico Madrid took on Los Catracitos in the Under-15 (U-15) category. At the end of the game time, it was a 1-1 draw. The last match of the day featured Island Warriors #1 going against Island Warriors #2, with no goals being scored the entire game time.

The following day, on Saturday, May 5th at 7PM, San Mateo F.C defeated Larubeya F.C with a 2-1 point score in the U-15 category. The last match of the weekend ended in a 0-0 draw between Ambergris Combined Force and San Pedro High School (SPHS) girls.

In the U-13 chart, the current standings have San Pedro Pirates F.C at the top with six points, followed by San Mateo F.C with three points. In the U-15 chart, the current standings have Los Catrachitos at the top with seven points, followed by Larubeya F.C and San Mateo F.C with six points each. At the bottom of the chart is Atletico Madrid with four points and Terror Squad is yet to make it. In the female category chart, the current standings have SPHS girls with seven points, while Island Warriors #1, Island Warriors #2 and Ambergris Combined Force are all at four points each. Yet to make it on the chart is Island Strikers.

Games continue this weekend starting on Thursday, May 10th with U-15 Teams. Atletico Madrid going against Terror Squad, followed by Island Warriors #2 versus Ambergris Combined in the female category. The last set of matches for the weekend will be played on Friday, May 11th, beginning with San Mateo F.C taking on San Pedro Pirates in the U-13 category. In the next match it will be Los Catrachitos versus San Mateo F.C. The last game of the weekend will be played in the female category with SPHS girls going against Island Strikers #1. Everyone is invited to come out and support their favorite teams in the week of the regular season of the tournament. Food and drinks will be on sale during the games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS