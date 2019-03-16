Ambergris Caye’s First Half Marathon and 10k run to be held on April 6th

All running enthusiast are invited to participate in Ambergris Caye’s First Half Marathon (21 kilometers), or 10k Run to be held on Saturday, April 6th. The event is being organized by the Alaia Charity Foundation, who seek to provide financial, educational, medical and environmental support with the net-proceeds from the event to disenfranchised island families. Runners will have the chance to participate in either the Half Marathon or 10-kilometer distances. Participants of all ages are encouraged to join, as there are several age-range categories, including under 20, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50 up.

Managing Principal of Alaia Belize, Andrew Ashcroft is excited to host this event, and he is looking forward to a great turnout. “We are thrilled to partner with our corporate sponsor, Belize Bank, and present this opportunity for fans all over the globe to participate in this first ever Charity 10K and 21k Fun Run,” said Ashcroft. “Being able to join hands as one for a great cause, to secure funding for the island’s disenfranchised families, and encouraging the active participation of our community is our ultimate goal.”

The 10k run will begin at 5:15am while the Half Marathon (21K) will begin at 6am. Participants of the 10K will make it to Crocs Sunset Bar north of the Sir Barry Bowen Bridge and turn back, with several chances of snatching station prizes along the route. Participants in the Half Marathon will go through a scenic route and turn back at the turn-off before Rojo Lounge in North Ambergris Caye. Both races will end at its starting point, in front of Alaia’s Model Home on Seagrape Drive across from Banyan Bay.

All finishers will receive a commemorative participation trophy, plus medals and prizes allotted along with the route. Registration and briefing will be held on April 5th at Banyan Bay Suites’ Conference Center. Participants are encouraged to sign-up early. For more details of the event, check https://worldsmarathons.com/checkout/666cc272-2c21-42cb-bbed-1345c5a5a782/contact or follow the events page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/belizeresorts for updates.

