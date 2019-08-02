Team Belize competes at Lima 2019 Pan American Games

Belize is well represented with champion sprinter Hilary Gladden, kayakers Francisca Cruz-Phaender, Ruth Cruz, Amado Cruz, triathlete Jordan Santos, and bodybuilder Godfrey Alford at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games being held from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.

At Friday night’s opening ceremonies, San Pedro’s Jordan Santos had the honor of being the Belize flag-bearer leading Team Belize into the Lima National Stadium, where Latin heart-throb singer Luis Fonsi sang five of his hits, including "Despacito" and "Echame la Culpa."

On Saturday morning, July 27th, eight-time Ruta Maya champion Amado Cruz finished fifth in the K1000 meter heats in 3:47.73, which 13.37 seconds slower than first place. He qualified for the semifinals in the afternoon but finished sixth in 3:57.6. Only the top two advanced to the finals. On Sunday morning, Amado finished seventh in the K200 meter heats in 39.371 seconds, 4.227 seconds slower than first place. He qualified for the afternoon’s semifinals, but finished sixth in 39.08 seconds, but did not advance to the finals, he ranked tw12th overall, out of 16 participants.

The same day in the Female K500 meters, 12-times Ruta Maya female champ Francisca Cruz finished sixth in her heat in 2:41.27minutes - 46.75 seconds slower than first place. She qualified for the semifinals but finished eighth in 2:37.75 and did not qualify to the finals on Sunday.

Saturday afternoon also saw Santos competing in the Triathlon at the Agua Dulce beach in the Chorillos district of Lima. He completed in the 1.5 kilometers swim in a cold sea at 15.1 degrees Celsius, and the 40-kilometer bike ride, but did not complete the run, because of the time gap. Out of the 32 men who started the race, only 28 finished.

On Sunday the 28th in the Female K200 meters heats, Ruth Cruz finished sixth in 1:11.44 minutes, - 29.45 seconds slower than first place and did not qualify to the semifinals.

On Monday morning, July 29 in the Female K2 500meter heats, Francisca and Ruth Cruz raced again but finished sixth in 2:41.27, or 46.75 seconds slower than first place. They qualified for the semifinals and finished sixth in 2:33.90, or 43 seconds slower than first place.

Games continue through August 11th.

