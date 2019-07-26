San Pedro’s Jordan Santos to represent Belize at XVIII Pan American Games

The Belize Olympic & Commonwealth Games Association recently released the names of the nine Belizeans who will participate in the XVIII Pan American Games, set to take place from Friday, July 26th through Sunday, August 11th in Lima, Peru. Among the Belizeans selected is San Pedro’s own Jordan Santos, who will compete in the Triathlon sector of the games.

Santos is happy for the opportunity to represent Belize and is hoping to do well. “The expectation about the race in general is what I am going for. Just expect to try my best, mostly by time. It is pretty hard to place in the competition, but by time is more what I am looking towards, getting better—personal best time. So that’s what I am working for more on for these games,” he said.

The Pan American Games is one of the largest multi-sport events with over 35 sports. Close to 7,000 athletes will participate in Lima 2019, including Olympic medalists and World champions. The other Belizean delegation consists of Giovanni Alamilla (Chief of Mission), Jaheed Smith- Athletics (Official), Elvin Penner- Canoe (Official), Hilary Gladden (Athlete for 100m), Godfrey Alford (Athlete for Bodybuilding Men's Classic), Francisca Cruz(Canoe Sprint K1 500m & k2 500m), Ruth Cruz (Canoe Sprint k1 200m & k2 500m) and Amado Cruz (Canoe Sprint k1 200m & k1 1000m).

Francisca Cruz has been selected as the flag bearer for Belize at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26th. Cruz is the most decorated female paddler in the 22-year history of La Ruta Maya. She’s won 11 titles in 13 years of competitive paddling and earned the right to be called her country's top female k1 paddler.

Team Belize departed from the Philip Goldson International Airport on Thursday, July 23rd. Triathlete Santos is expected to return on Wednesday, July 31st, the canoe delegation on Saturday, August 3rd and bodybuilding and other athletes on Monday, August 12th. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in wishing all delegates the best of luck in the XVIII Pan American Games.

