San Pedro High girls are NSSSA basketball sub-champions

The girls of Delille Academy won the national basketball championship, organized by the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) and hosted by Muffles College at the Orange Walk Multipurpose Sports Complex over the weekend.

In Game One held on Friday afternoon, the San Pedro High girls dominated the Central regional champs, the St. Catherine’s Academy girls: 38-30, led by Normalee Gomez who drained in 4 long treys for 20pts to lead 18-15 at the half time break. Dennisa Mairena also hit 2 long treys for 8pts to lead 25-21 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Shante Chacon also followed suit with a long trey to add 6pts, and Caroline Sersland tossed in 3pts. Aaliyah Leiva scored from the charity stripe to seal the win. SCA’s Briah Clarke scored 14pts, and Afeni Lamb and Kelis Thurton posted 7pts apiece. Sanaa Rowland tossed in a bucket.

In Game Two Friday evening, the Southern regional champs – Delille Academy blew away the the Western regional champs, the Sacred Heart College girls: 49-13; as MVP Shanell Thomas drained in 9 long treys for 30pts. Taryn Arnold added 7pts, Shadette Lino had 6pts, and Erin Elijio and Ophelia Casimiro threw in 3pts apiece. SHC’s Chamique Haylock scored 7pts, Devonique Campbell and Allyisha Bowman added 3pts.

Game Three was the consolation game for 3rd place, held on Saturday morning. The SCA girls eliminated the SHC girls: 36-21, led by Briah Clarke with 17pts. Kelis Thurton added 9pts, and Sanaa Rowland and Kelly Liu threw in a bucket apiece. Afeni Lamb sank a single free throw. SHC’s Allyisha Bowman scored 6pts, Chamique Haylock and Jaleeny Belisle added 4pts apiece, and Karon Waight – 3pts. Dominique Campbell and Janivi Quiroz threw in a bucket apiece.

Game Four was the championship final and was held on Saturday afternoon. The SPHS girls lost a heart-breaker 48-49 to Delille Academy. Normalee Gomez led with a monster 30pts to lead 13-12 in the 1st quarter. Denissa Mairena put up 8pts to lead 28-24 at the half. Shante Chacon added 5pts, and SPHS was up 37-36 at the end of the 3rd quarter. But then Normalee suffered a leg cramp in the 4th quarter, and though she was able to return to play, she fouled out of the game with 2 minutes on the clock. Caroline Sersland scored a bucket, and Aaliyah Leiva and Chelsea Williams sank a free throw apiece.

Delille came from behind in money time, led by MVP Shanell Thomas with 14pts. Shadette Lino hit a long trey to add 9pts, and Shendra Casimiro put up 8pts. Taryn Arnold, Jaelin Cacho and Ceneia Apolonio scored 5pts apiece.

The NSSSA Executive Committee presented team trophies and individual medals to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the awards ceremony after the finals. The tournament sponsor, SOL Belize Ltd sponsored all trophies and presented a gift basketball to all participating teams.

Individual awards were as follows:

Most Points – Shanell Thomas – Delille; Most Rebounds – Normalee Gomez – SPHS; Most Assists – Kelis Thurton – SCA; Most Steals – Afeni Lamb – SCA; Most Blocks – Taryn Arnold – Delille; Most Valuable Player – Shanell Thomas – Delille.

