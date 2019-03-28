SPHS Sharks win NSSSA softball sub-champs

The San Pedro High School Sharks won the sub-championship at the National Secondary Schools Sports Association’s (NSSSA) softball championships, hosted by the Independence High School over the weekend.

The Sharks qualified for the nationals by winning the Northern regionals, and in Game One Friday afternoon, Sueny Vasquez allowed no hits, struck out 7 batters, but walked 7 as she led the SPHS girls to a 3-1 win against the 2-times defending champions – the Edward P. Yorke High School girls. The Sharks collected 7 hits off E.P.Yorke pitcher Darla Guerra, who also struck out 8 batters, and walked 3. The Sharks left 3 runners on base, but Ashley Minott, catcher Dennisa Mairena and Karissa Vasquez all crossed the plate in the 2nd inning to lead 3-0.

The Sharks’ diamond obliged the city girls to leave 4 runners on base, and E.P.Yorke trailed 1-3 when only Aezha Metzken scored in the top of the 3rd inning. E.P.Yorke’s Ashanti Card and Elona Oshon tied the ball game in the 4th inning, and the score remained 3-3 at the end of 5 innings. The winner was decided by the tie-breaker rule, which determined the winner as the team leading at the last complete inning, which was San Pedro – up 3-1 at the end of the 3rd inning.

In Game Four, the championship final against the Southern zone champions, the Independence High School girls on Saturday afternoon, pitcher Sueny Vasquez struck out 7 batters, but walked 3, giving up 6 hits. The Sharks’ diamond forced the hosts to leave 3 runners on base, but Dian Ochoa scored 2 runs, while Rhea Ardon Burgess, Michaeline Logan, Beverly Small, Kylee Guerrero, Kadisha Coe and Shadiamond Joseph scored a run apiece.

The Sharks collected 4 hits off the IHS’ pitcher Daveesha Cardinezw, also walked 5 batters and struck out 8. Vivian Marin led the attack; as she and Ivanna Nunez scored in the 3rd inning, but the IHS diamond forced the Sharks to leave 6 runners on base, and only Sueny Vasquez and Aaliyah Pilgrim scored a run apiece in the 5th inning.

In Game Two Friday evening, MVP pitcher Daveesha Cardinez led the IHS girls to an 11-1 by mercy rule in 3 innings against the Western Zone champs – the Belmopan Baptist High School girls and pitcher Leonie Aldana.

In Game Three, the consolation game for 3rd place Saturday morning, pitcher Darla Guerra led the E.P.Yorke girls to an 11-1 win by mercy rule in the 4th inning against the Belmopan Baptist girls.

IHS principal Omar Longsworth and members of the NSSSA executive committee presented team trophies and individual medals, sponsored by SOL Belize Ltd, to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners at the awards ceremony after the finals.

Individual awards:

Most Stolen Bases- Kadisha Coe – IHS

Most Runs Batted In (RBIs) – Reah Burgess – IHS

Most Strikeouts – Daveesha Cardinez – IHS

Most Wins – Daveesha Cardinez – IHS:

Best Batting average: Shadiamond Joseph – IHS.

Most Valuable Player – Daveesha Cardinez – HIS.

