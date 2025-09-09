Los Gaseros Crowned Champions of the 2025 Legends Over 35 Football Tournament

Team Los Gaseros are the new champions of the 2025 Legends Over 35 Football Tournament. The finals took place on Saturday, September 6th, at the Ambergris Stadium, featuring the decisive championship match between Los Gaseros and defending champions Shark Shooters. Earlier in the evening, G. Strikers Veterans faced United FC in the third-place playoff.

The first match kicked off at 7PM, with G. Strikers dominating from the start. United FC managed to score once but was unable to recover, while G. Strikers widened the lead throughout the game. The match ended with a decisive 5-1 victory, earning G. Strikers the third-place trophy.

The championship showdown between Shark Shooters and Los Gaseros followed. Considered the underdogs, Los Gaseros surprised fans by rising from the bottom of the tournament standings to reach the finals. The first half was evenly contested, with Los Gaseros pressing aggressively but unable to break through Shark Shooters’ solid defense. The defending champions also came close to scoring but were denied.

The second half brought the breakthrough. Los Gaseros struck first with a powerful header, then quickly doubled their lead with another header. Shark Shooters struggled to respond, and Los Gaseros capitalized further, sealing the match with two more goals. The underdogs stunned the champions with a 4-0 victory to claim the 2025 title.

After the final whistle, Councilor Adaly Ayuso, Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova, and her committee presented individual awards. Los Gaseros’ Orlando Pinelo received the award for Most Goals, while G. Strikers Veterans’ Myranie Hyde was recognized as Best Female. Shark Shooters’ Adolfo Ayuso won Best Goalkeeper, and Los Gaseros’ Orlando Jimenez was named Most Valuable Player.

G. Strikers Veterans were officially awarded third place, followed by Shark Shooters as sub-champions. Los Gaseros then lifted the trophy, celebrating their remarkable journey to become the 2025 Legends Over 35 Football Tournament champions.