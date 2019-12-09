Tropic Air Celebrates 40 Years Of Service to Belize

This Wednesday, December 11, Tropic Air commemorates its 40th birthday, and the airline is marking it by celebrating with customers.

“The mission of Tropic Air for the past 40 years has been to build the tourism industry of Belize with convenient dependable air service throughout the country and beyond. We would not be here today without the pioneering spirit and unwavering support of our colleagues in the Belize tourism industry” said Steven Schulte, Tropic’s CEO. “We help to connect families, fulfil vacation dreams and make business travel easier so that we can all grow and prosper. It’s been a wonderful 40 years, and we look forward to many more.”

“From that first pioneering customer who flew with us in 1979 to a rough landing strip in San Pedro, to the hundreds of thousands who will choose to fly with us in 2020, on more than 200 flights a day to 15 destinations around the region, on 19 aircraft – we thank them all,” added John Greif III, President. “From humble beginnings, we have grown to become an international airline and a strong contributor to the growth of Belize. The story of Tropic Air mirrors the story of the growth of our customers, and of tourism in Belize. Of that, we are most proud.”

Customers flying with Tropic Air on Wednesday will be greeted with decorations and refreshments, special discounts and souvenirs. In addition, there will be special surprises for cargo customers, and as an added birthday gift, all Tropic Miles members who fly with us on that day, will receive 500 bonus miles added to their accounts.

About Tropic Air

With 40 years of service, Tropic Air currently flies over 200 daily scheduled flights with 19 aircraft to 15 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Tropic Air now employs over 360 professionals and will carry over 300,000 passengers and 425,000 items of freight system wide this year.

In January, Tropic Air will welcome a Beech 1900D twin engine airliner to its fleet, as well as officially inaugurate a new and more spacious terminal in Caye Caulker.

Tropic Air is a member of the Latin American Airlines Association (ALTA), and recently successfully completed IATA’s Industry Standard Safety Audit for the third time, after joining the program in 2015. Tropic also won the Traveller’s Choice Award in the Specialty and Leisure Category in Latin America in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Airlines.

To join Tropic Miles: http://miles.tropicair.com

