Tropic Air celebrates its most senior employees!

40 years of providing air service to Belize can only be achieved by having loyal, hard-working employees. Tropic Air Belize is happy to acknowledge its longest-standing staff members who have been an integral part of the growth of the company. John E. Greif III, President, and Steve Schulte, CEO, were pleased to join five of six employees who have worked at Tropic for well over 30 years for a quick photo op in preparation for their grand celebration!

In order of years of service: Aida Lucy Marin, Accounts Clerk, 35 years, Flora Ancona, Operations Manager, 34 years, Maria Graniel, Financial Comptroller, 34 years, (not in photo) Michael Estel, Pilot, 33 years, Averaldo Badillo, 32 years, and Elroy Vernon, 32 years. Congratulations to all and Happy 40th Anniversary Tropic Air Belize!

