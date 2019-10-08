Tropic Air Announces Scheduled Tour Flights From Placencia To The Blue Hole

Tropic Air announces that effective November 13th, 2019 it will commence regularly scheduled air tour flights from Placencia to the Blue Hole. These new flights will initially operate on Wednesdays, will take approximately one hour, and will complement the existing scheduled Blue Hole tour flights from San Pedro, Caye Caulker and Belize City Municipal.

“For some time we have been working with our Customers in Placencia to find a way to make these flights happen”, said John E. Greif III, President of Tropic Air. “We have always offered Blue Hole charters from the South, but the time is now right to offer a scheduled flight for the growing tourism market in the peninsula. We know visitors to Placencia want the opportunity to experience Belize’s number one attraction, the way it should be seen, from the air, and we will deliver.”

Flights will depart at 11am on air conditioned Cessna Caravan 208 aircraft, seating 11 passengers in an “air tour” layout. Tropic Air is a certified tour operator and, as such, Blue Hole flights will have a pilot that is also a certified tour guide on board. Special introductory pricing will be available shortly and tours can be booked via local resorts, agents and Tropic Air.

About Tropic Air

With nearly 40 years of service, Tropic Air currently flies over 200 daily scheduled flights with 20 aircraft to 15 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Tropic Air now employs over 360 team members and will carry over 300,000 passengers and 425,000 items of freight system wide this year. It has two additional aircraft on order.

Tropic Air is a member of the Latin American Airlines Association (ALTA), and recently successfully completed IATA’s Industry Standard Safety Audit for the third time, after joining the program in 2015. Tropic also won the Traveler’s Choice Award in the Specialty and Leisure Category in Latin America in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines.

