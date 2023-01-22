San Pedro represented in FITUR tourism fair in Spain

A Belizean delegation, including tourism stakeholders and the Ministry of Tourism, is currently participating at a tourism fair in Madrid, Spain, known as Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR). The prestigious tourism event ends on January 22nd, and among the Belizean stakeholders promoting the Belize product include San Pedro-based Tropic Air and Matachica Resort.

FITUR, a five-day event, is considered one of the largest tourism fairs in the world, bringing together key decision-makers from a cross-section of travel professionals in the tourism industry. The international tourism fair has positioned itself as the gateway to the Latin American market for the European Travel Trade.

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye is a top tourism destination in the country and was represented by local aviation and hospitality sector representatives. Tropic Air’s Roanne Badillo, Manager of Sales, Reservations, and Customer Service, said there is a lot of interest in Belize as a destination and in how to get to the Jewel from European destinations such as Spain. “One of the easiest ways I have found is that the European market connects through Cancun, Mexico, and Tropic Air offers direct flights from that Mexican city to Belize,” said Badillo. She added that Tropic Air ensures their schedule coordinates with the European flights and flights from other destinations to make Belize more accessible.

Matachica’s Managing Director Wolfgang Brandl was also present in FITUR promoting Ambergris Caye and mainland Gaia Riverlodge, with everything Belize has to offer as an ecotourism destination. Brandl said that Belize needs to diversify to attract other markets. “Our main market is the United States, and we are thankful for that, but having diversity in tourism is also important, allowing visitors from different markets,” said Brandl. He added that Belize’s tourism level of service is excellent, which satisfies the demands of the European market.

Another highlight for Belize at FITUR was when the country assumed the pro-tempo presidency of the Central America Tourism Agency and the Central America Tourism Council on Thursday, January 19th. Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Honourable Anthony Mahler, was present at the event. Mahler stated that his ministry would continue with the plans to meet the goals of the regional tourism agenda established in the Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development across the Caribbean and Latin America.

