Wolfe’s Woofer: Hired Help

“I love living on my little ranch in Valley of Peace,” Tom Buckman said. “You and Sherry need to come visit and meet my new bride. She’s twenty-six years old.”

Sherry said, “Twenty-six! Won’t that be too young for you, Tom? How old are you, anyway?”

“I’ll be ninety-seven this coming birthday. I had to get a young one,” he said. “I want some more babies.”

“Aren’t you a little old for that?” I asked.

“Being old is all in your mind. I’ve made twelve children so far and I want some babies on my ranch.”

I said, “The only way to be sure there are going to be babies is if you hire somebody to help around the ranch.”

“That’s a great idea,” he said.

Last week Sherry and I were having lunch at a restaurant in Belize City when she said, “Hey! Isn’t that Tom?”

Sure enough, Tom was waiting for his lunch to be served. He came over to our table and joined us.

After talking awhile I said, “Hey, how is your family life doing?”

“It is just wonderful,” he told me. “Couldn’t be better.”

“How is your wife doing?” Sherry asked.

“I’m happy to say my wife is three months pregnant.”

“That’s great,” I said. “It sounds like you took my advice and hired somebody to help around the ranch.”

“I sure did,” Tom said. “She’s pregnant, too.”

